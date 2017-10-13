Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Jose Mourinho appears to be on the lookout for a left-back with Luke Shaw still recovering from injury – and Danny Rose could be the player to fill that spot, the Sun reports. Manchester United are said to poised to make a £50million offer to bring the Spurs player to Old Trafford in January. But with a possible Champions League triumph on the horizon for Tottenham, it could be hard to complete the deal in the new year.

A number of clubs seem to be interested in signing Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, and none more so than Manchester City. But it looks like a January deal will not reach the heights of the club’s previous summer offer of £60million, the Daily Mirror reports. With six months left on the 29-year-old’s Emirates contract, new year offers are more likely to be in the region of £20million, the paper says.

Alexis Sanchez’s future remains uncertain (Adam Davy/Empics)

Following reports of interest from Real Madrid, Manchester United now appear ready to battle the Spanish giants for the signature of Harry Kane, according to the Sun. Jose Mourinho has long been impressed by the England striker and is willing to offer a record £170million for the Spurs player, the paper reports. But Tottenham seem reluctant to lose their star man and are likely to offer him a new contract of their own come the summer.

Free agent Bacary Sagna is on the radar of Leicester City, the Leicester Mercury reports. The Foxes have been linked with the 34-year-old before but no discussions have taken place recently. However, Craig Shakespeare has told the paper he may be ready to review the situation with the player remaining unsigned since the summer.

Bacary Sagna has been without a club since the summer (Paul Harding/Empics)

Social round-up

Players to watch

Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye, 24, will have Chelsea scouts watching his performance against Arsenal next week, according to the Daily Mail. The Europa League tie looks likely to be the 24-year-old’s chance to impress Antonio Conte, who briefly managed the star while at Juventus.