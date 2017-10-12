Neymar celebrates Children’s Day with throwback photo

Brazil star Neymar has celebrated a national holiday in his native country by posting one of his old childhood photos.

The 25-year-old forward, who joined French Ligue 1 giants Paris St Germain from Barcelona in a world record £198million transfer this summer, shared the snap in recognition of Children’s Day in Brazil.

A post shared by Nj ???????? ???? neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Oct 12, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

The picture shows a young Neymar crouching with a ball while wearing Brazil’s national yellow and green colours – something he has replicated in a more up to date snap with a photo of him lining up for his country.

In Brazil, Children’s Day is celebrated on October 12 every year and coincides with Our Lady of Aparecida’s day, the country’s patron saint holiday.