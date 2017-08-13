Sir Mo Farah in numbers

Sir Mo Farah was denied a golden farewell as Ethiopia’s Muktar Edris beat him into second place in the 5,000 metres final at the World Championships in London on Saturday.

As the distance runner prepares to bow out from the track and switch to the marathon, Press Association Sport takes a look at his illustrious career in numbers.

2 – Farah won an Olympic “double-double”, with gold in both the 5,000 and 10,000 metres at both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games. He did likewise in the World Championships in 2013 and 2015, adding this year’s 10,000m.

10 – Successive wins for Farah in global finals until his defeat on Saturday.

12:53.11 – Farah’s national record for the 5,000m.

26:46.57 – His 10,000m personal best, a European record.

3 – He has won three successive Great North Runs.

1.49million – Twitter followers.