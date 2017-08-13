Romelu Lukaku scores twice as Manchester United thump West Ham

Romelu Lukaku immediately started to pay off his transfer fee with two goals as Manchester United beat West Ham 4-0 in their Premier League opener.

The £75million club record signing struck in each half as United justified pre-season optimism with a sparkling and confident display at Old Trafford.

The Hammers were completely outplayed and could easily have trailed by more goals before substitute Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba finally put a more realistic slant on the scoreline in the closing minutes.

Tweet of the match

This has been an absolute hammering! ???????????????? Great start to the season for Manchester United #mufc — Mickey T (@therealMickeyT) August 13, 2017

Star Man – Nemanja Matic

Nemanja Matic produced a commanding display in the heart of Manchester United’s midfield (Richard Sellers/PA)

Advertising

Lukaku’s goals may grab the headlines but it was Matic that allowed United to boss the game. The Serbian was outstanding, covering plenty of ground, refusing to allow West Ham any meaningful possession and launching numerous attacks. It was a commanding display and, if it is repeated many more times, Chelsea will rue letting him go.

Moment of the match

As United controlled the first half, it seemed only a matter of time before they opened the scoring. All eyes were on £75million club record signing Lukaku and he handled the pressure superbly. He took the first decent chance that came his way with supreme confidence, running on to a good pass from Marcus Rashford and smashing home off the post. It was a moment that delighted Old Trafford and offered much encouragement for the season ahead.

Advertising

View from the bench

Jose Mouinho (left) would have been pleased with United’s pace and creativity against West Ham (Richard Sellers/PA)

United boss Jose Mourinho will reflect on a highly satisfactory afternoon. After some pedestrian performances last season, there are now strong signs the team have evolved. United had bite, pace and creativity. The Louis van Gaal era now seems ever more distant. For Slaven Bilic the signs are far less encouraging. Admittedly, West Ham showed little ambition and only seemed intent on damage limitation, but there may be concerns they allowed themselves to be bossed about too easily.

Player ratings

Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring his second goal against West Ham (Richard Sellers/PA)

Who’s up next?

Paul Pogba opened the scoring in United’s 3-1 win at Swansea last season (Richard Sellers/PA )

Swansea v Manchester United (Premier League, August 19)

Southampton v West Ham (Premier League, August 19)