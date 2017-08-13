Hoddle thinks Rose may have dressing room backing after Tottenham comments

Glenn Hoddle believes Danny Rose’s comments about Tottenham’s pay structure and transfer strategy will not have gone down badly with his team-mates.

Spurs and England defender Rose apologised for any offence caused by a controversial interview he gave on the eve of the new Premier League season.

Statement from Base Soccer client, Danny Rose: pic.twitter.com/AvYZR5s3wv — Base Soccer Agency (@BaseSoccer) August 11, 2017

But former Tottenham player and manager Hoddle has suggested Rose’s club colleagues may agree with the 27-year-old.

In his Mail on Sunday column, Hoddle wrote: “Danny Rose will not have walked into an angry dressing room on Thursday morning.

Glenn Hoddle made 377 league appearances for Tottenham (Mike Egerton/Empics)

“In fact, deep down his team-mates will be thinking, ‘Well done, Danny. You’ve put your head above the parapet but you’re only saying what we’re all thinking’.

“We can all agree that the timing was wrong, coming at the start of the season and after six months of injury. Few would argue with the sentiment.”