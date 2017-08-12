Advertising
Southampton frustrated by Swansea as St Mary’s goal drought continues
It’s been 545 minutes since Saints fans saw a goal at St Mary’s.
Southampton’s goal drought at St Mary’s stretched to 545 minutes as they laboured to a frustrating Premier League stalemate against Swansea.
Saints wasted a host of chances to open their new campaign with a galling 0-0 draw against the insipid and limited visitors.
Mauricio Pellegrino’s side dominated virtually from start to finish, but lacked the killer instinct needed to clinch the three points.
What they said
What they said
I want to do that kind of stuff in private until there’s something certain. There’s a situation where both clubs have not agreed, there’s a difference of opinion on the valuation of the player. But I don’t think it’s far away now.”
Tweet of the match
Star man – Nathan Redmond
One of the few bright lights in a hugely uninspiring affair. Redmond grafted hard and combined well with Ryan Bertrand to carve Swansea open down the left flank time and again.
Miss of the match
Dusan Tadic probably takes the unwanted gong for miss of the day, sidefooting the wrong side of the post from point-blank range.
Stat of the day
Southampton have now laboured 545 minutes without a goal at St Mary’s in a home drought stretching back to April 5.
Player ratings
Who’s up next?
Southampton v West Ham, Premier League, Saturday, August 19
Swansea v Manchester United, Premier League, Saturday, August 19
