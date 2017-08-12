Southampton frustrated by Swansea as St Mary’s goal drought continues

Southampton’s goal drought at St Mary’s stretched to 545 minutes as they laboured to a frustrating Premier League stalemate against Swansea.

Saints wasted a host of chances to open their new campaign with a galling 0-0 draw against the insipid and limited visitors.

FULL TIME: #SaintsFC 0-0 #Swans



It ends goalless, as Mauricio Pellegrino's side have to settle for a point on the opening day. pic.twitter.com/v3Z4qITkUT — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 12, 2017

Mauricio Pellegrino’s side dominated virtually from start to finish, but lacked the killer instinct needed to clinch the three points.

What they said

It was a case of mixed emotions for Mauricio Pellegrino after his first competitive game in charge of #SaintsFC: https://t.co/YSIJb1dSoD — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 12, 2017

I don’t really understand why it goes to the end of August. I know there’s talks about that changing in future. And that’s my opinion that it should do.”

I want to do that kind of stuff in private until there’s something certain. There’s a situation where both clubs have not agreed, there’s a difference of opinion on the valuation of the player. But I don’t think it’s far away now.”

Advertising

Tweet of the match

Great point but awful performance. We look short and our lack of ambition going forward was very concerning — Steven Carroll (@StevenSOS1987) August 12, 2017

Star man – Nathan Redmond

Praise for Redmond (PA)

Advertising

One of the few bright lights in a hugely uninspiring affair. Redmond grafted hard and combined well with Ryan Bertrand to carve Swansea open down the left flank time and again.

Miss of the match

37: Dušan Tadić's cross is headed back across goal by @jackstephens_18 to @MayaYoshida3 but his acrobatic shot is wide. #saintsfc (0-0) pic.twitter.com/Yrw9qkejUO — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 12, 2017

Dusan Tadic probably takes the unwanted gong for miss of the day, sidefooting the wrong side of the post from point-blank range.

Stat of the day

No goal celebrations since April (Paul Harding/PA)

Southampton have now laboured 545 minutes without a goal at St Mary’s in a home drought stretching back to April 5.

Player ratings

Who’s up next?

????️"Sir Alex stared at me and told me to buy my parents a present."



????Tate on life at United & his #Swans journey: https://t.co/TXfyhimpec pic.twitter.com/E18OvN141n — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 9, 2017

Southampton v West Ham, Premier League, Saturday, August 19

Swansea v Manchester United, Premier League, Saturday, August 19