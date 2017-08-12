Sergio Aguero strikes as Manchester City spoil Brighton’s Premier League debut

Sergio Aguero was on target as Manchester City denied Brighton any hope of a shock on their Premier League debut.

Pep Guardiola’s side, for all their riches, took time to get into their groove in a 2-0 win at the Amex Stadium.

FT | 0-2



City up and running on opening day!

But the moment they did it was ruthless as striker Aguero converted 20 minutes from time before Lewis Dunk turned Fernandinho’s cross through goalkeeper Mathew Ryan’s grasp and into his own net.

What they said

"What's important in the first game is to win…"



Pep reacts to #bhafcvcity

Tweet of the match

David Silva's weight of pass! Best in the business. Never, ever picks the wrong option. Aguero deadly. Sensational.

Ex-City midfielder @Joey7Barton applauds Silva’s assist for Aguero’s goal.

Man of the match

Aguero. Once again the Argentina striker showed his pedigree and that, for all of City’s expenditure, he remains invaluable. He has now scored five goals in six opening day matches for City.

Moment of the match

70: GOAL! Aguero clinically ends a sweeping City move, as he slots home past Ryan from Silva's pass.

Aguero’s goal. It was all going so well for Brighton until one slack moment. Kevin De Bruyne nipped in to take the ball from Dale Stephens, found David Silva, who in turn fed Aguero to finish.

Sartorial standards

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola watches his side beat Brighton 2-0 at the AMEX Stadium (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Chris Hughton was sporting a goatee beard and conservative grey suit as the fashion conscious debated Pep Guardiola’s outfit. City’s Catalan coach wore a black sweatshirt over a white polo shirt with black socks visible between his beige chinos and white trainers.

Ratings

