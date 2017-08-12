Advertising
Sergio Aguero strikes as Manchester City spoil Brighton’s Premier League debut
Brighton’s resistance lasted until the final quarter of the game.
Sergio Aguero was on target as Manchester City denied Brighton any hope of a shock on their Premier League debut.
Pep Guardiola’s side, for all their riches, took time to get into their groove in a 2-0 win at the Amex Stadium.
But the moment they did it was ruthless as striker Aguero converted 20 minutes from time before Lewis Dunk turned Fernandinho’s cross through goalkeeper Mathew Ryan’s grasp and into his own net.
What they said
Tweet of the match
Ex-City midfielder @Joey7Barton applauds Silva’s assist for Aguero’s goal.
Man of the match
Aguero. Once again the Argentina striker showed his pedigree and that, for all of City’s expenditure, he remains invaluable. He has now scored five goals in six opening day matches for City.
Moment of the match
Aguero’s goal. It was all going so well for Brighton until one slack moment. Kevin De Bruyne nipped in to take the ball from Dale Stephens, found David Silva, who in turn fed Aguero to finish.
Sartorial standards
Chris Hughton was sporting a goatee beard and conservative grey suit as the fashion conscious debated Pep Guardiola’s outfit. City’s Catalan coach wore a black sweatshirt over a white polo shirt with black socks visible between his beige chinos and white trainers.
Ratings
Who’s up next?
Leicester v Brighton (Premier League, August 19)
Manchester City v Everton (Premier League, August 21)
