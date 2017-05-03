Joe Riley injury forces Paul Hurst to search for Shrewsbury Town cover

The defender went down awkwardly during Town's 2-0 defeat at Oxford on Sunday. And with scans revealing the extent of the damage, Hurst's hand has been forced into the market.

The 25-year-old is due to undergo surgery on his broken fibula tomorrow. Hurst said: "That's another area we're going to have to look at, right-back, and see where we go.

"Joe's not going to be ready for the start of the season, not even close, we will have to have someone in to make their debut at the start of next season."

Town physio Chris Skitt refused to put a recovery time on the injury until after tomorrow's surgery, in what is the latest in a number of blows for the ex-Bolton Wanderers right-back.

"We took him for an X-ray during the game and it revealed quite a bit of ligament and soft tissue damage to the ankle itself, but also a break to the fibula," said Skitt.

"He will have to have an operation to correct the bone, it's a significant break."

Hamstring, hip, knee and hand injuries have sidelined the defender, who has impressed Hurst when available.

"We'll look for him to have the operation tomorrow and the rehab starts there," Skitt added.

"I imagine it would be a serious amount of time.

"He's going to have to cancel a few holidays he's got planned, but unfortunately that's the life of a footballer. He'll have to cope with that."