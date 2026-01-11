Whitchurch extend unbeaten run with derby win at Newport

Adverse weather conditions brought by Storm Goretti, including snow, caused widespread postponements at the weekend. However, the Shropshire derby at Newport was able to go ahead as planned, with Whitchurch running out 14-10 winners in a contest that produced just two tries.

The victory was Whitchurch's eighth in a row and sees them remain top of the Counties One Midlands West (North) standings, with just one defeat so far this season. They now sit seven points clear of Crewe & Nantwich. Newport Salop II, meanwhile, remain third and suffered their first defeat since early December.

Played in freezing temperatures in both sides' opening match of 2026, the game developed into a physical battle, with Whitchurch edging a contest decided by fine margins.

Robert Leighton converted a penalty inside the opening minute to give the visitors an early advantage, before doubling the lead with another successful kick within the first five minutes.

Newport Salop II responded through a Benjamin Elliott penalty in the eighth minute, but Leighton then crossed for Whitchurch's only try of the afternoon in the 22nd minute.

The hosts hit back once more as Jake Goulson went over for a try, with Elliott adding the conversion. However, Leighton restored Whitchurch's four-point cushion with a further penalty just after the hour mark.

Newport were reduced to 14 men in the closing stages and were unable to force a late comeback as Whitchurch extended their impressive run of form.