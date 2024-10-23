Team effort is key on and off the pitch for Ludlow

Heavy rain forced their clash with Hereford to be switched from The Linney to Ludlow School and a game of two halves saw the hosts recover from 15-3 down at half-time to win 20-15.

And while Tench was delighted with his players’ efforts on the field, he was also keen to praise the work that went on to get the game on.

“Our pitch was waterlogged so we had to move venue,” said Tench. “One of our players, Stu Lewis, helped sort out the pitch at Ludlow School for us to get the game on.

“He was on the bench on Saturday, but an hour before kick-off him and his wife were putting the lines on the pitch.

“And the groundsman and committee members were there on Friday night help to ensure we could get the game on. Some people go unseen in clubs but they deserve to be at the forefront.

“That’s what it takes to have a successful club, it’s not just about the players on the pitch.”

On the pitch, Josh Jukes scored scored two tries and Ben Black, while Bailey Bache added a conversion and penalty to clinch victory.

“We knew going into the game that it was going to be a massive challenge,” said Tench.

“It was a local derby and we knew Hereford would up their game. I was impressed with Hereford and they certainly caused us problems. After watching them I can’t understand why they haven’t won a game but they certainly will win games.

“We had a lot of possession but didn’t execute on a number of occasions. Had we done that, then the scoreline might have looked a bit different. It was a tight game but it was a good game and I think the neutrals enjoyed it. But my stress levels didn’t enjoy it!”

Elsewhere, Whitchurch went down 20-13 at Old Halesonians.