Smallman hails All Blacks’ best result of the season

The All Blacks claimed a dramatic last-gasp 32-30 victory over the Regional One Midlands promotion hopefuls last Saturday in front of a bumper crowd.

A thrilling contest, which was played on the Severn Park pitch due to the Edgar Davies surface being flooded, went the hosts way when Elliott Murphy held his nerve to slot home a penalty with the final kick of the game.

“It was spectacular,” was head coach Bryan Smallman’s summary of the game and victory. “It was hell of a spectacle.

“The lads went for it in stoppage time. They knew what they needed to do and they really went through the gears. We won a penalty near their 22 and Elliott Murphy slotted it over. It was without doubt our best performance and result of the season.

“There was a big crowd, a great atmosphere and it was a great game of rugby. If you were a spectator, the game had everything. It ebbed and flowed and there was a bit of tension out there because it meant a lot to both teams. You couldn’t ask for anymore and credit to the boys.”

The victory lifted Bridgnorth up fifth in the table, with just seven points separating the top five sides.

They head to bottom-of-the-table Kenilworth on Saturday with Smallman looking for them to maintain their progress by clinching a third win on the spin.

“The lads have worked really hard and there has been a lot of new detail thrown at them,” added Smallman. “We knew we were not far away and it’s all about raising the bar. It’s a progression and we are starting to do well.

“We don’t think we have a god given right to win games, we know we have to work hard, but we are sticking to the process more now.

“We will look back at the games and say ‘that’s what we need to do’.

“We have to maintain the standards and as coaches it’s up to us to help do that. We have to have the same mindset and same attitude for Kenilworth on Saturday. If we produce another good performance then the result will take care of itself.”

Last Saturday’s clash saw Stourbridge strike first with an early converted try from Bridgnorth old boy Cal Bradbury.

The home side hit back and an excellent drive following a lineout saw Luis Evitt ground the ball for an unconverted try. But the visitors led 10-5 at half-time following a penalty. A pulsating second half followed as both sides gave their all in search of victory.

Another impressive drive saw George Newman go over to level the scores before Jordan Burgess then crossed unopposed for a try, which was converted by Murphy to put the hosts 17-10 up.

Stourbridge responded with a penalty before a converted try from Evitt made it 24-13.

The visitors hit back with two converted scores to lead 27-24, but were trailing again after Jonah Boyce touched down.

The drama continued and Stour looked to have won it when they added a penalty to lead by one point.

But a dramatic final passage of play saw the All Blacks progress from neat their own line to earn a penalty on Stour’s 22.

Murphy then kept his composure to slot the ball between the posts to send his side and supporters into raptures as the referee blew for time.