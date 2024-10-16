Hornets stung as the cards are dished out

Hornets were on the receiving end of three yellow cards and one red card in the first half of their way to 48-19 defeat at Newcastle.

Newcastle flew out of the blocks and raced into a 10-0 lead.

But after being reduced to 13 players, Hornets hit back with with Denham Samuels grabbing a converted try.

Returned to a full compliment, Telford took the lead following more good work from the forwards that ended with Jack Howse smashing his way to the line through three defenders.

The referee produced another yellow card for Telford as they celebrated the try and not long after he dismissed one of the visitors.

That effectively put an end to the game as a contest and although Telford fought bravely with another try for fly-half Dan Robinson, the numbers game caught up with them as they ran out of gas and Newcastle ran in a number of tries.

The scoreline of 48-19 was harsh on Hornets, who played 65 minutes without their full compliment of players.

The defeat saw them slip to fifth in the standings and they will look to bounce back on Saturday at home to high-flying Burntwood.

Table-toppers Sutton Coldfield proved too strong for Newport II as they won 50-7, while Shrewsbury lost 47-22 at Veseyans.