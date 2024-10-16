Battling Ravens run out of gas

Ravens travelled south for the Counties Two Midlands West (West) with numerous injury and unavailability issues and with only one replacement.

The kick-off immediately set the tone for the afternoon as a player in front of the kicker gave the home side a scrum, one of many in the game.

Ravens’ makeshift front row were up against an established Clee front three. The visitors also lost Manasa Koroidabuli to nasty shoulder injury, with Will Charman coming off his wing to play flanker.

Evan Bradbury coming on for Manasa. The visitors, having weathered an early Clee storm, struck first when Tevita Gadekiniusilada offloaded to Luke Walters, who scored in the right corner.

Clee fought back and were level by half-time. But Ravens rallied and Tevita Gadekiniusilada dummied his way through to score. Alex Gammon converted to make it 12-5.

With Drayton reduced to 14 following a yellow card, Clee drove over for a try to make it 12-10. Things went from bad to worse for the Ravens when Will Charman received a red card. Clee kicked two penalties to go 16-12 ahead.

A rearguard action was now the order of the day but a penalty for offside saw Clee lead 16-12 and two late tires round of a 26-12 win.

Bridgnorth Bulls are sitting second in the table following a 24-20 win at home to Harborne, while Oswestry were beaten 26-22 by visiting Longton.