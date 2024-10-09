Newport are ready for a tough trip to Manchester

After a weekend off, Newport hit the road on Saturday for a clash away to Manchester.

The Old Showground outfit have started the season impressively with three wins from four games leaving them third in the early standings. Manchester also boast three victories but have picked up less bonus points and sit sixth, two points further back.

“They will be strong outfit and they have a big history,” said Newport’s director of rugby Steve Dolphin.

“We haven’t played them for about 15 years and the last time we went up there I was coaching and we managed to win. It would be nice to repeat that.

“But we will see who performs on the day and who gets their gameplan right. If we can do that, then we will give anyone in this league a game.”

Despite flying high in the table, Dolphin is paying little attention to how things stand at the moment.

“It’s too early to look at the league table,” he added.

“We are happy with three wins out of four. Could it have been four wins? Yes it could, but we just have to take things one game at a time and be ready for the next challenge.

“We have recorded back-to-back wins and it would be nice to add to that and build some momentum. Winning can become a habit.”

Meanwhile, Newport seconds will be looking to end their search for a first win of the season in Counties One Midlands West (North).

They welcome Sutton Coldfield to the Old Showground.

The table-topping thirds face arguably their toughest test of the new season to date.

They head to Warley for a top-of-the-table clash with a side sitting third in the standings, just three points behind their visitors.

Newport have reeled off three victories so far to go alongside a walkover, while Warley have three victories and one defeat from their four outings.

Bridgnorth will be aiming to cut down on the error count when they return to action in rugby’s Regional One Midlands.

The All Blacks have tasted defeat on three occasions this season, but none of those setbacks has been by more than five points.

And after a week off, the All Blacks will be striving to come out on the right side of the result at Nuneaton on Saturday having lost 24-22 and 28-26 to Syston and Banbury respectively in their last two outings.

“The players mentioned after the Syston game that a couple of seasons ago it was us that were winning games by the odd couple of points and getting over the line in close games,” said coach Brian Smallman.

“The players know we are close. It’s the small things that are hurting us and we need to eliminate those.

“We have made some little errors but there has also been some good play, and we are coming up against good sides.

“The standard is really, really good at this level, which is great for the game.

“You can lose a game on a ref’s decision or by making one small error, or by being on the end of some fantastic play.

“That’s how it should be. It’s challenging and exciting.”

Meanwhile, Bridgnorth Bulls will be looking to maintain their fine start in Counties Two Midlands West (West). They host Harborne having reeled off three wins from their opening four games.