Selection issues prove too much for the Ravens

Captain Joe Osborne was out injured alongside Ulaisi Bogi and Aquila Bulivone, while Dewi Griffiths and Alex Gammon were unavailable. Craig Woolley, Terita Tuickobia, and Michael Felton joined the starting line-up, while Jack Chandler returned from injury to play out of position as hooker.

Without a recognised thrower, the Ravens struggled to hold on to possession, despite early promise in their first home game of the season.

Drayton started strong when a charging George Minshall latched on to a chip over the defence and passed to Jone Wainu on the wing, who scored a debut try in the corner.

Wainu’s try was converted by Minshall, but the visiting side grew into the game and Bromyard’s Joe Sanderson batted off two tackles to score a try, making it 7-5 to Drayton.

After 20 minutes, Taniela Tabaleka cut through Bromyard’s retreating defence and ran a try in from the halfway line. Unfortunately, the visitors weren’t demotivated by it, but rather galvanised, and after some heavy pressure Sanderson carried two Drayton defenders over the line to score another try.

After a conversion, some tired defending, and another converted try, the Ravens went into the break losing 19-12, despite leading for much of the half.

The home side came out in the second half facing an uphill battle. They held on for 20 minutes, but Bromyard’s pressure eventually told as they made the final score 36-12.

Bridgnorth Bulls, Clee Hill and Oswestry also tasted defeat in Counties Two Midlands West (West), but Newport III are top of Counties Four Midlands West (North) after thrashing Newcastle III

109-7.

Connor Vernon and Matthew Shannon each scored five tries, while Oliver Chambers crossed for a hat-trick and there was one each for Alexander Stewart, Michael Woodhouse and Rhys Long.

Telford Hornets II also won, 45-17 at Linley, while in Counties Four Midlands West (South) Bishop’s Castle & Onny Valley overcame Old Halesonians II 22-7.