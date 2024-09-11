Newport are off to flying start after relegation

The Old Showground outfit returned from their trip to Birkenhead Park with five points in the bag following a resounding 60-18 success.

A dominant opening half saw the visitors run in four tries to lead 34-6 at half-time.

They doubled their try count after the break to cap a superb performance.

Jack Ingram scored two tries with Billy Dinning, Frederick Bailey, Jordan Grass, Rhys Morgan, Charlie Gamble and Ellis Deans-Smith also touching down. Benjamin Elliot added 20 points with the boot.

Newport host Stockport on Saturday.