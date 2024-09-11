Newport are off to flying start after relegation
Newport blasted out an opening day warning as they started to new rugby season in stunning fashion.
By Nick Elwell
The Old Showground outfit returned from their trip to Birkenhead Park with five points in the bag following a resounding 60-18 success.
A dominant opening half saw the visitors run in four tries to lead 34-6 at half-time.
They doubled their try count after the break to cap a superb performance.
Jack Ingram scored two tries with Billy Dinning, Frederick Bailey, Jordan Grass, Rhys Morgan, Charlie Gamble and Ellis Deans-Smith also touching down. Benjamin Elliot added 20 points with the boot.
Newport host Stockport on Saturday.