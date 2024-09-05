Ravens boosted as Woolley returns

The Ravens start their season on Saturday with a testing looking trip to face newly-promoted Trentham.

After struggling with injuries and availability issues towards the end of last season on the way to a ninth-placed finish, Armstrong is hoping he side can push on this term.

“Hopefully we can keep our forwards fit, we struggled towards the end of last season with injuries,” he said. “If we can get ball then we can cause teams problems because we play good rugby.

“The standard has got better and we are playing at a higher level than we have ever done now, but when everyone is fit we have got a decent side and we want to be pushing for mid-table and top half and not fighting near the bottom.”

Armstrong’s selection options have been boosted the return of prop forward Craig Woolley, while the club’s Fijian contingent have all stayed on for another season.

“It’s seem to be getting harder to attract players these days,” said 69-year-old Armstrong, who has been ‘persuaded’ to take on the coaching duties for another year.

“Craig Woolley has returned to play prop, which is good news. He is good player in a key position.

“And the Fijian lads are all staying, which is a bonus.”

Trentham will provide a tough test on opening. They powered their way to promotion from Counties Three Midlands West (North) last season, winning 21 games and losing just once.

Drayton’s first home league fixture of the season is the following week against Tenbury.

A trip to face Oswestry follows on September 21 before they close out the opening month back on home soil against Bromyard.

As well as Oswestry, the club will face fellow Shropshire sides Bridgnorth Bulls and Clee Hill this term.