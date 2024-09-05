Bridgnorth ready to roll in a home derby with DK

The All Blacks kick-off their season at home on Saturday with a mouth-watering clash against local rivals Dudley Kingswinford.

The hosts will be looking to better the sixth-placed finish they achieved last season, but face a tricky test against DK side that was playing National League rugby last season.

“It’s a brilliant game to have first up,” said coach Bryan Smallman. “It’s all you could want from a rugby game. It’s a local derby and the first league game at our new facility.

“DK came down last season and they will want to stamp their authority on this division and it should be a great game.

“I’m sure it will be one of our biggest crowds of the season. DK are well supported, and we also have the Bulls playing before us, so hopefully, people will stay around for our game.

“Hopefully there will be a good atmosphere and we can put on a show.”

And with three of their first four games at the Edgar Davies Ground, Bridgnorth will be keen to make the most of home advantage and make a flying start.

“We have three of our first four games and at home and we will be looking to take advantage of that,” added Smallman.

“You obviously try to win every game but it makes a difference playing at home.

“That was evident last season when we beat all the five teams that finished above us at home.”

“The target is to go out and win every game.

And under a smaller sub heading we want to improve our defending and score more points.

“If you look at the the stats, we don’t make the most of the opportunities we create.

If you get those two areas right then you will win more games.

Former players Morgan French and Charlie Wright have returned to the Edgar Davies Ground to boost Bridgnorth’s options.

“We have kept the majority of last season’s group together, while Morgan and Charlie have returned,” said Smallman.

“They are two really great people to have within the group.”

The Bulls kick-off the action at noon on Saturday when they take on Bromyard in Counties Two Midlands West (West). The first team clash starts at 3pm.