Robinson helps Telford Hornets over the line

A try from Steve Monks plus a coversion and three penalties from the trusty boot of Dan Robinson earned Hornets a 16-12 success at home to Spartans.

It was the visitors who claimed the first score of the afternoon with a converted try with just five minutes on the clock.

After kicking a penalty into touch five meters from the Hornets’ line. Spartans won their line out and following a maul the ball went out wide and they touched down.

Hornets hit back in similar fashion to level. A penalty into touch was followed by a successful line out, which created a rolling maul that ended with Monks touching down. Robinson added the conversion.

Spartans missed the chance to edge in front just before half-time when their kicker struck the post with an easy-looking penalty attempt. After the break, Telford’s impressive work rate and commitment continued to shut down Spartans.

The visitors’ frustration grew and two penalties from Robinson extend Hornets’ lead.

Spartans hit back with a try to make it 13-12, but then conceded another penalty, which Robinson slotted over to complete the scoring.

Elsewhere, Shrewsbury lost a high-scoring match at Camp Hill 52-33 and slipped to fifth.