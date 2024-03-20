Red-hot Newport seal the title deal in stunning style

Newport have been the dominant force in the division and wrapped up the title in stunning fashion at the weekend as they put bottom-of-the-table Rugeley to the sword on the way to winning 85-0.

And while it has been a testing season for the club’s senior side, director of rugby Bob Adams is delighted with the second team’s success.

“It was really pleasing to see the second team win their league, which means they will be playing at level seven next season,” said Adams. “There is some good talent in that side, mixed with a bit of experience.

“Since Christmas the senior sides have been training together and I think that has helped bring some of the second team players on.

“We want the teams to the same system which will help with the transition from first and second teams.

“All credit to coaches Mike Turner and Mark Lyndsey because they have bought into how we want to play.

“There are some good things going on at the club, with our colts also in a national cup semi-final.”

A blistering start on Saturday saw Newport run in four unconverted tries in the first 17 minutes.

Tom Griffiths started the ball rolling in the opening minute with Jack Ingram then adding a second try.

Luke Kendall kept the scoreboard ticking over before Lewis Warren crossed for the bonus-point try.

Debutant Marsden Humphries was the next home player to touchdown, quickly followed by a try from William Galbraith, which was converted by Jacob Crooks.

Ingram added his second score of the day and the first-half scoring was wrapped up with a try from Sam Sergeant which made it 42-0.

Newport started the second half on the front foot and their efforts were rewarded when Griffiths went over.

Edward Udale added his side’s 10th try, with Crooks slotting over the extras.

Fergus Lamb, Sergeant, Oliver Chambers and Ingram (two) added further tries, three of which were converted by Crooks to complete the scoring.

Newport are away to second-placed Willenhall on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the league, third-placed Clee Hill won 21-17 at Tenbury thanks to tries from Dennis Prescott and Charlie Evans, as well as 11 points from the boot of Hayden Evans.

Bridgnorth Bulls went down 31-3 at home to Willenhall, Oswestry lost 24-5 at home to Bromyard and Market Drayton conceded their match at Luctonians.