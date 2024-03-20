Newport give themselves some hope despite defeat

The Old Showground outfit were edged out 29-24 by Exeter University in their latest National Two West clash, but returned home with two points to show for their efforts.

That return saw then close the gap on Wimbledon and Hull Ionians to nine points in the race to be the best 13th-placed side across the National Two divisions – a position that would ensure safety.

Charlie Gamble, Jack Wells, Daniel Green and Harry Stone scored Newport’s tries on Saturday, while George Castledine added two conversions during what director of rugby Bob Adams felt was a better team display.

“We had a couple of discussions about playing as a team rather than as individuals,” said Adams. “We want the players to express themselves but within in the framework. We need to play as a team.

“The players did that on Saturday and it was a pleasing performance.

“I was disappointed not to get the win. We were hammering away at them late but didn’t really get the rub of the green. But it was an 80-minute game. We were in it right until the end and that hadn’t been the case in our previous three games.

“We picked up two points and we have closed the gap to nine on Wimbledon and Hill Ioanians. There are only four games but we have given ourselves a bit of hope.

“We host Redruth on Saturday and hopefully the players will take some confidence from last Saturday’s display into that game.

“When stick to our structure and framework we are not too bad.”

Meanwhile, coach Bryan Smallman has urged Bridgnorth not to let their season fall away.

A 36-17 reverse at Stoke last weekend saw the All Blacks fall down to fifth in the Regional One Midlands standings and left them facing an uphill battle to secure a top-three finish.

Bridgnorth have two games to play, starting at home on Saturday to Kenilworth, when they celebrate their President’s Day.

“Saturday is a big day for the club because it’s our President’s Day,” said Smallman. “There will be a big crowd there and I want a win. I don’t want the season to just fall away, we need to finish on a high.”

Smallman was left frustrated by the team’s display at Stoke, where a number of errors were punished.

“We were winning collision after collision and getting over the gain line, all we had to do was look after the ball. But we didn’t do that,” said Smallman. “They didn’t make mistakes when they had the ball, but we were coughing it up for fun. Some really sloppy errors let them in. There was a key moment just before half-time when we were 12-7 down. We were going for it near their line but gave a technical penalty away. They kicked for touch and then we gave another penalty away in the line out. They found touch again and another penalty followed and then they went over for a try.

“So from looking as if we would level, in the space of a few minutes they put clear water between us.

“We said again at half-time to look after the ball and then there is a mishap early in the second half and they score again. It was just a frustrating day.”

Gareth Bladen, George Newman and Loti Molitika scored Bridgnorth’s tries with Will Biddell adding a conversion.