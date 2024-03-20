Ludlow looking to bounce back after big defeat

A side missing a host of first teamers went down 43-14 at Stow-on-the-Wold last Saturday, but head coach Mikey Jones is banking on having more options against Oak.

“A couple of the boys were missing due to that flu thing that’s going around, a couple were lambing and a couple others were away,” said Jones.

“They are not a bad side, although I did think the scoreline flattered them.

“We gifted them three tries and without five or six of our big players they ran away with it.

“We should be back to full tilt for the rest of the season. Moseley are strong at home but I don’t think they travel as well. And we owe them one from earlier in the season.”

Owen Jones and Jack Lines scored Ludlow’s tries last Saturday, with Kieran Pinches converting both.

Meanwhile, in Counties Three Midlands West (North), Cleobury Mortimer were awarded a home walkover against Eccleshall and Shrewsbury seconds conceded their match at home to Aston Old Edwardians. Rock-bottom Ludlow seconds did take to the field, but were beaten 17-10 by Stone.

Cleobury Mortimer travel to Stone this weekend, while Ludlow seconds host Aston old Edwardians and Shrewsbury seconds visit Barton-Under-Needwood.

And in Counties Four Midlands West (South), Bishop’s Castle & Onny Valley thrashed Evesham seconds 50-7 ahead of a home game against Stourport.