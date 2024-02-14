Table-topping Clee Hill battle to big win

The Hill were on top from the start and did not let up as they caused a knock-on and then worked the ball through the phases for Leigh Bowen to go over for her first try.

Emma Price caught Clee Hill’s own kick-off to pile more pressure on Lucs and Millie Whitehouse dummied the throw of the ball and stepped back inside to go over for her try under the posts, converted by Emily Edwards.

Captain Sadie Hall took the ball in her hands to go over for the third try of the day and Bowen made it 22-0 at half-time when she crossed after further pressure.

Lucs got five points back just after the break, but a nice move between Whitehouse and Amy Godding created a gap for the latter to go over for the Hill’s first try of the second half, converted by Edwards.

Kelly Davies scored her first try of the day – and Clee Hill’s sixth – before skipper Hall added the seventh and final try after a good break from Whitehouse.

The result leaves Clee Hill top of Women’s NC 3 South West (North) with nine wins from nine matches this season.