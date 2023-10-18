Dan the man after changes at the top for Bridgnorth

Head coach Alan Hubbleday has stepped down due to work and family commitments while forwards coach Nick Selway has left the club.

Griffiths oversaw training last week, aided by experienced former head coach Bryan Smallman, and will have been encouraged by his side’s display away to second-placed Stourbridge last Saturday.

The All Blacks were edged out 32-29, the winning penalty coming right at the death, in game where confusion surrounded the referee’s application of the laws regarding uncontested scrums.

“We went 29-12 up early in the second half, but they came back at us and won it with a penalty right at the death,”said Smallman.

“It was disappointing to lose, but from where we were and how we have been playing, to pull off a performance like that was massive.

“Stourbridge couldn’t cope with our physicality. We dominated them at the scrum but then they lost a couple of props and it went to uncontested scrums.

“That had a big impact on the game because it was an area we were dominating.

“Usually when it’s uncontested scrums the side without a prop has to go down to 14 players, but that didn’t happen.

“And we also went back to contested scrums later on. That’s the first time I have seen that happen in a game of rugby.

“It was all a bit confusing but the referee made the decision and he was happy with that.

“Things got a little bit messy and losing like that hurts.”

Adam Ellis, Luis Evitt, James Barham and Luke Brough scored Bridgnorth’s tries.

“What we need to do its stick with what we went with at Stourbridge.