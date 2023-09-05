Jones has faith in young guns despite reverse

Trevor Patchett

Ludlow started their Regional Two Midlands West campaign on a low note when they went down 27-12 on home soil to Newent.

After losing a number of senior players through the summer, Jones fielded a side with an average age of 21 for the opening day clash.

And he admits it may take time for his side to gel.

“We played well first half, but they controlled the second half and took their chances. The better team won on the day,” said Jones, whose side head to Stratford on Saturday.

“We are a very young outfit, our youngest player is 17 and the average age of the side was around 21.

“We have lost a lot of players, some have retired and a few have gone to other clubs.

“We had a completely new back line on Saturday and it’s a bit like starting again.

“There are lots of new combinations to get use to and the younger lads are learning. We are struggling for a bit of leadership at the moment but that will come. The boys will pick things up and learn.

“We also have a lot of unavailability issues at the moment, that’s not an excuse and it’s something we are going to have to cope with for a couple of weeks.

“There is plenty of talent there, we just need to bring it together and have confidence in ourselves.”

Captain Matt Davies and Jack Lines scored Ludlow’s tries with Lines adding a conversion.

Elsewhere, Market Drayton Ravens wasted no time getting up and running as they kicked off their Counties Two Midlands West (West) season with a win.

On one of the hottest days of the summer, the Ravens proved too hot for Tenbury as they secured a 24-13 success thanks to two tries from George Minshall and one each from Alex Gammon and Ulaisi Bogi.

In the same division, Clee Hill began their season with a hard-fought 17-14 triumph over Bridgnorth Bulls., while Newport seconds beat Luctonians thirds 26-12 thanks to a brace of tries from Robert Taylor and one from William Roddy.

In Counties Three Midlands West (North), Cleobury Mortimer overcame Newcastle seconds’ 35-20, but Ludlow seconds and Shrewsbury seconds conceded their away fixtures at Barton-Under-Needwood and Cannock, respectively.