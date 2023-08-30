Bridgnorth eye promotion push after close call

The All Blacks start their Regional One Midlands season at home to Banbury on Saturday with promotion the target following last season’s near miss.

Just three points separated Bridgnorth from champions Dudley Kingswinford as the title race went down to the final day.

A three-man coaching crew of Bryan Smallman, Nick Selway and Alan Hubbleday will be calling the shots in what promises to be a big season at the Edgar Davies Ground, with the club’s new clubhouse due to open later this year.

And after recording the highest league placing the club’s history last term, a step up to National League level in the aim.

“We have talked as a group and promotion has to be the goal,” said Smallman. “We went so close last year and while there was obviously disappointment at the end of the season, I was very, very happy overall with how things went and where we ended up.

“It was the highest league finish in the club’s history and now we will be pushing again to try to get that promotion.”

The majority of last season’s squad will be on duty again but there have been two major departures with Morgan French signing for National League outfit Moseley and Tom Foster joining Dudley Kingswinford following their promotion.

The clash with Banbury gives the All Blacks an early chance to build on last season’s stunning home form that saw them end with a perfect record of 11 wins from 11 games.

“Banbury are a new side to us and we don’t know what they will bring,” added Smallman. “But it is always good to start the season with a home game.

“We managed to find a different level when we were at home and the passion and commitment the players showed was tremendous.