Busy Newport boosting options ahead of their second National season

Adams was keen to increase squad depth and competition as the Old Showground men prepare for a second season at National League level.

And a hectic recruitment drive has seen Adams and new head coach Aly Muleowney secure deals with 15 players.

Former Newport man Sam Edgerton, who went on to play professionally with Leeds and Newcastle, has agreed a return to the club, while winger Ethan Cole has made the switch across Shropshire from Bridgnorth.

The backs division has been further boosted by the arrivals of centres Jack Dawson, Fijian Tim Waqadau and Sam Clarke from Midland Hurricanes, Hull and Stoke respectively.

Winger Ethan Harley has joined from Loughborough University with full-back Conn Mundie checking in from Hartpury University.

Two RAF men have also signed on, fly-half Ryan Pugh and scrum-half Jack O’Regan.

Adams has also seen Newport’s pack options increased following the signings of Chinnor hooker Charlie Robinson and Stourbridge prop Alex Maxwell.

Two second rows have also moved in, Geraint Powell and Dan Green from Hartpury University and Sale Academy respectively.

And in the back row, Jack Neal and Lewis Sturgess have left Burton to join the club.

Adams is delighted with the influx of players but is still hopeful of adding two or three more new signings.

“We have signed 15 new players and that has taken the the squad numbers to the high 30s,” said Adams. “I think you need between 36 and 40 players to compete at this level.

“When you do the travelling we have to at this level you do get players who can’t make games from time to time.