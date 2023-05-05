Oswestry come up short in their semi-final clash

Oswestry Rugby

Birmingham outfit Woodrush were the visitors for the final four clash and it was they who were celebrating following a 30-16 success.

It was Oswestry who took an early 6-0 lead courtesy of two Tom Williams penalties, but Woodrush hit back to dominate and move 30-6 in front.

Oswestry held out and in the last 10 minutes they tried to get back into the game and a move involving Andrew Smith and Gaz Ellis ended with Kele Raturoko scoring their first

try.

The home side kept plugging away as the clock ticked down and more pressure saw a good Oswestry team effort with Nathanial Sumang scoring their second try of the afternoon to make it 30-16.

Woodrush now travel to Worcester to face Bromyard in the final.

Man of the match was difficult Luke Hassall and others in the pack put in a great performance but the honour went to Nick Clay who never stopped tackling. A special thanks to the Coach Jordan Doddy Davies who leaves Oswestry after 3 years of hard work and all of us at Oswestry wish him well