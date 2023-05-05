Oswestry come up short in their semi-final clash

Birmingham outfit Woodrush were the visitors for the final four clash and it was they who were celebrating following a 30-16 success.
It was Oswestry who took an early 6-0 lead courtesy of two Tom Williams penalties, but Woodrush hit back to dominate and move 30-6 in front.
Oswestry held out and in the last 10 minutes they tried to get back into the game and a move involving Andrew Smith and Gaz Ellis ended with Kele Raturoko scoring their first
try.
The home side kept plugging away as the clock ticked down and more pressure saw a good Oswestry team effort with Nathanial Sumang scoring their second try of the afternoon to make it 30-16.
Woodrush now travel to Worcester to face Bromyard in the final.
Man of the match was difficult Luke Hassall and others in the pack put in a great performance but the honour went to Nick Clay who never stopped tackling. A special thanks to the Coach Jordan Doddy Davies who leaves Oswestry after 3 years of hard work and all of us at Oswestry wish him well
for the future. A special thanks to Lee Rogers who is also stepping down as assistant coach. A big thank you to Timmy Orritt who provides all the health care for the boys throughout her first season at the club. Timmy will be at Oswestry next season. Another thank you to all the home supporters who have turned out throughout the season in all-weather to cheer their team on.