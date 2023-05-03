Notification Settings

Telford Hornets’ final bid is ended by Old Saltleaians

By Nick Elwell

Telford Hornets’ season is over after they lost to old rivals Old Saltleians in the semi-final of the North Midlands Rugby Shield.

A slow start from Hornets saw them trail 12-0 before captain Steve Monk hit back.

Hornets caught a five-metre lineout and drove over for Monk’s try, which was converted by Dan Robinson.

Telford then created an overlap and Joe Mottershaw touched down in the corner to level the scores, before Old Saltleians landed a penalty to lead 15-12 at half-time.

In the second half, Old Saltleians added three tries, two of which were scored while Hornets were down to 14 men after a yellow card for Denham Samuels, and a conversion to win 32-15.

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

