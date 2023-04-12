Bridgnorth are up for the cup in final pool tie

Bridgnorth rugby

The All Blacks host Syston in their final Regional One Championship Pool Three clash on Saturday with a place in the last four of the Papa John’s Community Cup still just about in their sights.

The hosts need a bonus-point victory and to stop Syston bagging any bonus points in order to top the group ahead of Wimbledon on points difference.

“It’s a difficult challenge but not impossible,” said head coach Bryan Smallman, whose side beat and lost to Syston in their league campaign.

“The prize is there for all to see, a semi-final which would leave us one game from a Twickenham final.

“It’s another big challenge at the end of a what has been a long, hard season.

“But the lads find a bit of energy when they get together and hopefully we have the resolve to put in another huge performance.

“We have been competitive against Syston this season and have to come up with another game plan.

“They are a dangerous side who score points for fun and I’m sure they will want to come here and do a job on us after what we did to them.