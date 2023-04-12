Adams is urging Newport to end season on high

They return to action on Saturday with a tough National League 2 West clash away to high-flying Dings Crusaders before wrapping up their campaign at home to

Old Redcliffians the following weekend.

And after securing survival on the back of a superb run of form since Christmas, Adams wants to finish strongly and bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Luctonians in their last outing at the start of the month.

“We have got to finish the season strongly," said Adams.

“I shall be watching the players’ approach closely over the last two games, we can’t be sloppy.

“We have two tough games but I want some more points.

“I don’t want to end the season on a sour note. I don’t want people dropping off, they have got to be determined every week.

“We needed to maintain the levels we hit against Clifton and we feel short of that against Luctonians in our last game.

“Luctonians had five or six chances and we got punished. That happens at this level.

“You gave to be focused 100 per cent not 70 or 75. There is no margin for error at this level.

“We have to focus on the attention to detail and make sure our processes are right."