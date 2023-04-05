Telford Hornets edge out Market Drayton Ravens in Vase clash

Telford Hornets

Two penalties from Nathan Decalmer put Hornets 6-0 up but the hosts hit back with three penalties of their own from Alex Gammon to lead 9-6 at half-time.

The second half started with Hornets again applying pressure on the Drayton try line and they were rewarded when Jack Howse went over in the right corner to edge them two points in front.

Hornets continued to push and after Denham Samuels was stopped just short of the line, the ball was recycled and Charlie Wood managed to touch down. Another penalty then extended their lead to 19-9. Drayton added a late unconverted try from Archie Bailey to give Drayton some hope but Hornets held on for the win.