Telford Hornets edge out Market Drayton Ravens in Vase clash

By Nick Elwell

Telford Hornets opened their North Midlands Vase Group B campaign with a hard fought win at Market Drayton Ravens.

Telford Hornets

Two penalties from Nathan Decalmer put Hornets 6-0 up but the hosts hit back with three penalties of their own from Alex Gammon to lead 9-6 at half-time.

The second half started with Hornets again applying pressure on the Drayton try line and they were rewarded when Jack Howse went over in the right corner to edge them two points in front.

Hornets continued to push and after Denham Samuels was stopped just short of the line, the ball was recycled and Charlie Wood managed to touch down. Another penalty then extended their lead to 19-9. Drayton added a late unconverted try from Archie Bailey to give Drayton some hope but Hornets held on for the win.

Hornets are next in action on Saturday, April 15 when they host Oswestry, while Drayton complete their group games a week later away to Oswestry.

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

