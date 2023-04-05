Smallman’s Bridgnorth are left playing the waiting game

Bridgnorth Rugby

The All Blacks’ Papa John Cup hopes are in the balance after they suffered a 28-21 defeat to Wimbledon in their opening Regional One Championship Pool 3 clash last weekend.

With Colchester having dropped out of the competition and just one side progressing from the group, a win for Wimbledon against Syston on Saturday will see them through and a step closer to a Twickenham final.

A Syston win would keep the door open for Bridgnorth, who would then need to beat Syston in the final round of group games a week on Saturday to have a chance of progressing.

“With Colchester pulling out, we don’t have a game this weekend and all we can do is sit and wait to see what happens at Wimbledon,” said head coach Bryan Smallman.

Last Saturday’s defeat was Bridgnorth’s first at home this season, but Smallman was pleased with his side’s display.

“Wimbledon are a good outfit,” he said. “I think a little part of South Africa has settled down there.

“They had a few South African lads and that led to how they played.

“You could see why they have gone unbeaten for so long and why they have won their league.

“They lost their first league game of the the season and won everyone after that.

“But they were very complimentary and said that we gave them their toughest match of the season.

“I had said to the lads in the lead up to the game, that when you play a side from a different league or different part of the country, make sure that they remember you.

“Wimbledon had a tough game and hopefully they will remember us.

“I can’t fault our lads, they were magnificent in the way they stuck to the task.

“I couldn’t ask for anymore, it was a really good performance from the lads and at 14-14 think we had them rattled.

“We had an opportunity but unfortunately we couldn’t take it.”

“But credit to Wimbledon they are a good side and it looks like they have a good set-up.

Colchester have pulled out of the four-team group that also feature Syston.

The All Blacks now have a weekend off and will be hoping Syston can pull off a win away to Wimbledon to blow the group open.

A Wimbledon win will see them progress to the semi-final and a step closer to an appearance at Twickenham.

Regional One South Central

Connor Nicholls, Jonah Boyce and Russ Gauden scored Bridgnorth’s tries with Will Biddell adding three conversions.

Try Scorers :

Connor Nicholls

Jonah Boyce

Russ Gauden