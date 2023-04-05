Newport are made to pay for their mistakes

Newport 1st V Luctonians 1st at The Old Show Ground, Newport, Shropshire, England on April 01 2023 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography

After securing their safety the previous weekend by bagging two points from an impressive display against Clifton, Newport produced an error-strewn showing in a 27-15 reverse at home to Luctonians.

Daniel Brough scored two tries and Charlie Gamble one – all in the first half – but the hosts were ruthlessly punished for a number of mistakes.

“It was a disappointing result because we had the majority of the game but when you make nearly 20 unforced errors in a game, you are never going to win,” said head coach and director of rugby Bob Adams.

“All of us as a team are guilty, but particularly the forwards. That’s not being harsh, it’s being honest.

“We lost eight of our lineouts that where within five to 10 metres of their line.

“And on two of those occasions Luctonians have broken away and scored. We have gone from looking like we could score to conceding a try. We were guilty of contributing to our own downfall.

“We had spoken in the week about keeping our error count down and we need to do that to become a better team.

“The commitment was there, but the focus clearly wasn’t.

“That was the first time we haven’t picked up any points at home this year.

“I know people might say we have achieved our objective and stayed up, but I want to play till the end and every minute of every game needs to count. I want to finish the season strongly.”