Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby Academy celebrate rugby success

The presentation at Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby Academy marked the success of the school’s teams which saw all of its year-group teams reach the knockout stages of the County Cup, with the year seven and year 10 sides becoming county champions.
Will Bennett, director of rugby at the school said: “The presentation evening celebrated this season’s amazing rugby achievements at our academy.
“The year seven under-12 boys, which included our first ever Sports Aptitude pupils to be selected for the school, became County Champions whereby they beat Haberdashers’ Adam Grammar in the final - it was an amazing match and really showed what a strong team we have.
“This was the consecutive year that our year seven team has brought the cup home.”
The years eight and 11 sides made it to the semi-finals and the year nine team lost out in their final.
Mr Bennett added: “To get all teams to the knockouts is a real achievement and shows the strength of the rugby programme here at Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby.”