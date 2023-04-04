Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby Academy celebrate rugby success

Rugby captains Harry Housley, Mitchell Brinkworth, Ashley Eardley, Ben Carey, Tyler Smith and Mason Mills.

The presentation at Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby Academy marked the success of the school’s teams which saw all of its year-group teams reach the knockout stages of the County Cup, with the year seven and year 10 sides becoming county champions.

Will Bennett, director of rugby at the school said: “The presentation evening celebrated this season’s amazing rugby achievements at our academy.

“The year seven under-12 boys, which included our first ever Sports Aptitude pupils to be selected for the school, became County Champions whereby they beat Haberdashers’ Adam Grammar in the final - it was an amazing match and really showed what a strong team we have.

“This was the consecutive year that our year seven team has brought the cup home.”

The years eight and 11 sides made it to the semi-finals and the year nine team lost out in their final.