Late rally ends Telford Hornets’ hopes of final day win

Hornets went down 41-20 away to Camp Hill in a match closer than the score suggests with the hosts scoring three tries in the last eight minutes.

The first half was dominated by strong defensive displays by both teams, Camp Hill scoring first in the left corner with the conversion bouncing on the crossbar and over.

Hornets responded, driving up field to gain territory and from a five-metre ruck the ball was spun to the right to Dylan Read, who broke though the defence to score.

The only other score in the half saw Camp Hill add a penalty for a 10-5 half-time lead

Hornets then struck two minutes into the second half. Luke Roberts was tackled short of the line, but possession was retained and Russell Fletcher barged his way through to score. Dan Robinson added the conversion.

Hornets’ lead lasted two minutes with Camp Hill charging down a clearance kick and touching down for a converted try to go 17-12 up.

Reece McCallister then dived over for Hornets before Robinson added a penalty to push them 20-17 in front.

A breakout converted try down the right put Camp Hill back in front midway through the half. And then the hosts added three tries late on, one of which was converted, to close out the match at 41-20.

Hornets now move into cup rugby with their next clash away to Market Drayton on Saturday in the North Midlands Shield.

Full details of the competition can be found at https://www.northmidsrfu.co.uk/north-midlands-shield-2022-2023/ there are 4 pools the winners go into the Shield Semi-Finals and the runners up into the Plate c Semi-Finals.