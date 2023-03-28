Shropshire stars looking to finish season on a high

The county's rugby stars face Greater Birmingham in the final of the Three Counties Championship at Newport RFC on Wednesday night (7.30pm).

Shrewsbury's Liam Deary will captain the side as they seek revenge over a Greater Birmingham outfit who beat them 26-22 in the round robin stage.

But a 19-14 success against Herefordshire & Worcestershire secured Shropshire a place in the final.

And head coach Simon Evitts is quietly confident the squad has what it takes to claim victory.

"Greater Birmingham have tended to dominate this tournament in recent years but we feel we have got a good squad of players and have a good opportunity to beat them on our own patch," said Shrewsbury stalwart Evitts.

"It was a tight game against them earlier in the season and hopefully we can come out on top this time.

"It's been a good few years since Shropshire won this competition and it would be nice to change that."

Competition rules allow players from Newport and Bridgnorth's second teams to be selected along with players from first teams below that level.

"The squad of players have come together well," added Evitts.

"It's a bit Barbarian-esq, where you are bringing players in from different clubs and asking them to understand and work out the system you want to play.

"But the lads have come together well. We were 12-0 down against Worcester & Hereford but showed great resilience to come back and win the game.