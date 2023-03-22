Telford Hornets end season on a high at home

Telford Hornets

Nathan Decalmer led the way with a hat-trick of tries as Hornets beat Newcastle 37-22.

Hornets opened the scoring with a Decalmer penalty which was cancelled out by Newcastle four minutes later.

Decalmer then stole the ball from his own kick-off to help create the opening for Denham Samuels to score the hosts’ first try from a maul on the line.

Just before half-time, Decalmer scored and converted his opening try to make it 15-3 going into the break.

In the second half, Hornets extended their lead with a try by George Whittaker which was quickly followed by a penalty try to put them 27-3 in front. A frantic 18 minutes of play saw Newcastle respond with a converted try before by two unconverted tries from Decalmer extended Hornets’ lead to

37-10.

Newcastle rallied to score two late tries, one of which was converted, but Hornets saw out the last five minutes to secure victory.

Hornets, who are eighth in the table, complete their league campaign at Camp Hill on Saturday.