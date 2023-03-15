Ludlow secure another record season

Trevor Patchett

Evesham are the visitors with Ludlow assured of a third-placed finish in Regional Two West Midlands – the highest placing in the club’s history.

Ludlow will go into the clash having lost just once since the turn of the year. Their latest success saw them beat Stratford 28-12 last weekend and head coach Mikey Jones is delighted with the progress his side have made.

“We are guaranteed third place now and that’s an improvement on last season when we finished fourth,” said Jones. “And for the second year running we have achieved the club’s highest league placing.

“I’m really pleased with that and credit to all the players and all the people at the club.

“We are a small club and we haven’t got a massive catchment area but we keep punching above our weight. It’s a big day for the club on Saturday. We have 90 plus coming for a meal and we have got a bit of a celebration planned for after the game. It would be nice to sign off on the pitch with another win.”

Last week’s victory was secured by two tries from Will Hodnett and one from Joe Doyle, plus three penalties and two conversions from Jack Lines.

“We were really good defensively but attacking wise we were not as effective as I would have liked,” said Jones. “But we controlled the game and it’s another good win.”

Jones was also quick to praise Hodnett, who took his try count to 26 for the season.

“Will is the leading try scorer in our league with 26 and he is in the top five in the country,” added Jones.

“That’s a great effort and he has played really well this season.

“He has played in the Welsh Premier and for Luctonians in the past so he has played a good standard of rugby.

“He’s not a young pup, but it’s great to have a player of his calibre.

“He is 32, but he still has that hunger to play and score tries.

“He is a big character within the team and it’s great to have that sort of experience in what is predominantly a young side.”

We need to improve our second team and that is something we will be looking to do next season.

“And we perhaps need to bring in three or four players to blster the firts team.

But we have brough a few young players throuh.

We knew they had potential and the skill set and we have managed to expose them to fisrt team rugby and they ave done well.