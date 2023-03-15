Fishes must get back on script after away defeat

Hinckley 1st V Newport 1st at Hinckley RUFC, Hinckley, Leicestershire, England on March 11 2023 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography

Newport host Redruth on Saturday aiming to get back on track after going ‘off script’ during last weekend’s 36-12 National Two West loss at Hinckley.

Adams was left bitterly disappointed by a disjointed display that saw his side fall apart in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Despite not being at their best, the visitors trailed by just five points as the clock ticked down but after having a try disallowed, a series of errors then gifted the points to their hosts.

“I was very disappointed with the display,” said Adams. “Our forwards wanted to get involved in a physical contest and that played into Hinckley’s hands.

“They have a big physical pack, it turned into a slug-fest and we came second. But we kept trying to play that way and that really disappointed me.

“Everything we had told our players that Hinckley would want to happen, happened.

“They slowed the game down, stopped us playing and ensured we got slow ball to our backs. But we made it easier for them.

“It was stop-start all afternoon and there was no flow to the game. That’s not the way I want us to play rugby. We fell into their trap and we have to be smarter than that. We didn’t do ourselves any favours.

“We have to stick to the script and trust the process, trust what we have been doing in recent games.

“You have to play to what you are good at and we didn’t do that.”

Newport saw a try ruled out which would have levelled the scores at 17-17 following first-half tries from Finley Barnes and Joshua Kent, plus a conversion from George Castledine.

“The referee awarded the try but it was overruled by the touch judge which is something you don’t see very often,” said Adams. “But then from the drop out we knocked the ball on, then gave a penalty away and then they scored a try.

“So within the space of two minutes we had gone from possibly being level to being a further seven points behind.

“And then we dropped the ball trying to run it from our 22 and they score another try and it’s game over.”

Despite the loss, Newport are still 11 points clear of second-bottom Barnstaple and Adams will be looking for a positive response on Saturday.