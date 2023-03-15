All Blacks look to deny DK in a potential title decider

bridg

Smallman oversaw one of the best wins of his coaching career last weekend when the All Blacks edged out fellow high-flyers Syston 14-12.

That victory ended Syston’s Regional One Midlands title hopes with Bridgnorth now the only side who can halt DK’s charge towards glory.

DK can seal the deal with a draw or a win at the Edgar Davies Ground on Saturday, while it’s a must-win for Bridgnorth.

It promises to be some occasion with a bumper crowd expected.

“You couldn’t wish for a better game,” said Smallman. “Two close rivals who have had their fair share of battles over the years.

Rivalry

“There is a proper rugby rivalry. It means a lot to both teams and should be a great spectacle.

“There will be a big crowd there and I hope the occasion gets the crowd it deserves.

“We have to sand up again like we did last weekend. DK are coming here to win the league.

“We haven’t lost at home and we talk about making this place a fortress.

“Now we have to defend our home again.”

The All Blacks kept their title hopes alive with a hard-fought success against Syston that left Smallman bursting with pride.

A try from Jonah Boyce, a penalty try and two conversions from Elliot Murphy secured the win as Bridgnorth bounced back from their loss to Stoke the previous week.

“That was in my top three performances that I have seen in 20 years of coaching,” said Smallman. “It was two teams going at it, very full on. It was very combative.

“Emotions were running high and it did boil over a couple of times, which you never want to see, but the referee handled the game very well.

“The players were down after the Stoke game and knew they hadn’t played well. Maybe there was a reaction to that.

“A lot of good stuff was said behind closed doors in the build up to the game. We spoke about not letting them get the upper hand in any department. We had to be aggressive enough to stand up to everything.

“We had to front up and the lads did that – and it was really good to see. We talked about things that we wanted to do and when the players go out and execute them it fills you with pride.”

And now Smallman will be looking for his side to do it all over again on Saturday.