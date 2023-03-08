Newport go clear, but work still to do in relegation fight

Newport’s Matt Hubbart rides a tackle to score his side’s final try of the game Picture: Michael Wincott Ludlow go over for a try against Old Halesonians Picture: Trevor Patchett Action from Telford Hornets’ clash with Edwardians Pic: John Cutts

The hosts made the most of home advantage as they established a 24-0 lead against survival rivals Hornets.

The visitors rallied after the break, but Newport were in no mood to undo their earlier work and completed a 34-19 victory that gives their survival hopes a real boost.

The victory took Newport 11 points clear of Barnstaple, who sit in the final relegation spot, and with a game in hand.

But head coach and director of rugby Bob Adams knows there is still work to be done over the closing straight to secure another season at National League level.

“We have six tough fixtures remaining, starting at Hinckley on Saturday,” said Adams. “They have been in and around the top four for most of the season and it’s a tough place to go. And they will also be smarting a little bit from Saturday’s heavy defeat at the hands of Clifton.

“We have to carry on doing what we have been doing.

“It’s not done and dusted there is still lots to improve on and the players know that.

“Until we are assured of playing National League rugby again next season, we won’t be taking anything for granted.

“We can’t control what goes on elsewhere, we just have to take care of ourselves, but the important thing for me is that the players are playing with a smile on their faces.

“The effort has been there all season but it’s hard when you are losing regularly.

“But we have been playing well since Christmas and you can see that the players are enjoying their rugby more.

“And if you enjoy your work, you tend to do better at it.”

Adams was delighted with the start his side made against Hornets last weekend.

“They opted to go up the slope in the first half and we said to the lads that we needed to come flying out of the blocks and make the most of playing up the slope,” he said. “And that’s just what they did. It was one-way traffic, we played some good rugby and we were 24-0 up after 22 minutes.

“We then went a bit individual and they came back into the game in the second half.

“But we regrouped and scored that crucial fifth try to take control and see the game out.

“Hornets also headed home without any points which means we are now level with them on points and have a game in hand.”

Daniel Brough scored two of Newport’s five tries, with Joshua Kent, Charlie Gamble and Matthew Hubbart also touching down. George Castledine added three conversions and a penalty.

Meanwhile, Bridgnorth face a crunch clash against Syston on Saturday, knowing they need a win to keep their promotion hopes alive.

A damaging 45-40 defeat at Stoke last weekend left the All Blacks sitting in fourth place in the Regional One Midlands standings, five points adrift of second-placed Syston – albeit with a game in hand, and eight behind leaders Dudley Kingswinford.

“I have said before that there are no poor teams in this division, just poor league positions,” said head coach Bryan Smallman, referring to the loss. “We were three tries to one up at one point but then made one error after another.

“There was no clarity to our game and we were also down to 13 at one point in the second half following two yellow cards. We just didn’t get control of the game.

“We could have won it at the end, we were camped on their line and got over for what we thought was a winning try, but the referee said he had seen a knock-on in the build up and disallowed it.

“I was really disappointed with the result and the lads were too.

“I feel that result may possibly be our undoing with regards to the rest of the season.

“It’s not impossible, but we have three tough games against Syston, Dudley Kingswinford and Kenilworth to come and a win on Saturday would have given us some momentum.

“What concerned me is that we go back to our default setting very quickly.

“We go back to what we think is best and don’t stick to task when we are under pressure.

“In the games where we have struggled, we have gone a little left field and a little bit loose.

“We need to see what the reaction is like in training and what the mentality of the players is like.

“It’s a game we have to win, but that also applies to Syston.

“It will be all hands to the pump, but we have to be better than we were last weekend.”

Syston will go into the game on the back of a dramatic 20-19 success away to table-topping Dudley Kinsgwinford.

Jordan Burgess (two), Gareth Bladen, James Barham, Nick Selway, Elliot Murphy and Jordan Burgess scored Bridgnorth’s tries, with Murphy landing five conversions.

Third-placed Ludlow were beaten 37-17 by an Old Halesonians side who clinched the Regional Two West Midlands title in the process, while Whitchurch became the latest side to pile on the pain for bottom side Droitwich – thrashing them 81-5.

In Counties One Midlands West (North), Shrewsbury downed Newcastle (Staffs) 41-32, while Telford Hornets found high-flying Edwardians just too strong – but did secure a four-try bonus point in a 45-22 defeat. Denham Samuels, Nathan Decalmer, Dan Robinson and Dylan Read crossed.

Market Drayton Ravens paid the perfect tribute to Samuel ‘Lala’ Lalakota as they secured another season in Counties Two Midlands West (North).

A one-minute round of applause was observed by everyone at the club just before kick-off against Cleobury Mortimer in memory of Ravens stalwart Lala, who died recently aged 39.

And when the action started, Ravens served up a thrilling display of rugby to claim a 54-17 victory and end any lingering doubts of a late season fight to avoid relegation.

Pete Sewell, Akuila Bulivono, Dan Bolton, Chad Fieldhouse (two), Ratubalvu Wame, Taniela Tabaleka and Luke Walters crossed for tries, seven of which were converted by Alex Gammon.

Elsewhere in the division, Oswestry were awarded a home walkover against Aldridge, Bridgnorth seconds overcame Handsworth 45-3 and Clee Hill defeated Newport seconds 37-7. Captain Charlie Evans led the way with two tries, while Ben Thomas, James Morris and Rhys Williams also touched down. Hayden Edwards added three conversions and two penalties.

Ludlow seconds lost 52-7 at home to Aston Old Edwardians in Counties Three Midlands West (North), while in Counties Four Midlands West (South), Bishop’s Castle & Onny Valley were beaten 35-9 at leaders Hereford seconds.