Newport aim to sting the Hornets after vital double

Newport Colts V Shrewsbury Colts at The Old Show Ground, Newport, Shropshire, England on February 24 2023 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography

A tight 31-28 defeat away to Exeter University saw Newport return to Shropshire with two valuable points in the bag as they prepare to face Hornets on Saturday.

The display in Devon rounded off a good month for director of rugby Bob Adams and his men and further highlighted the progress they have made since Christmas.

Connor Adams, Daniel Brough, Charlie Gamble, Christopher Perry and Matthew Hubbart all scored tries while Jacob Leonard landed a penalty, and the two points lifted Newport eight clear of Bournville, who occupy the final National League 2 West relegation spot.

“It was a really good game of rugby if you were a neutral,” said Adams. “We could have come off on the right side of the scoreboard. It was a windy day and our kicker missed all his conversions.

“But we came away with two more points and February has been a good month for us. We have picked up 12 out of 15 points.

“We now face another big game at home against Hornets on Saturday.

“We have five games left at home and this is another opportunity to go and get a win, although it will be a tough game.”

Adams has been delighted with the upturn in form since he tweaked the coaching set up following the departure of head coach Craig Wilson.

“I think there is more clarity since we changed the coaching around, the players know their roles and what is expected of them,” said Adams, who has taken a more active role on the training ground alongside assistant Craig Ingram and player-coaches Connor Adams and Keifer Laxton.

“The performances have picked up since Christmas and now we are picking up points as well and the players’ confidence is rising. We are staying in games for longer and getting better. And our set-piece has improved, which is a big thing at this level.

“The players are buying in to what we want to do and credit to them for that.

“We have made changes in training and we are more detailed in our sessions. The players understand their roles and are doing their jobs properly.

“We also managed to add four new faces before the transfer deadline and three of them have played, with Tom Benjamin set to be involved this weekend. They have added some more quality. But we have to keep it going because things can change very quickly and there are no easy games in this league.”

Meanwhile, Newport seconds overcame Bridgnorth seconds 55-15 in Counties Two Midlands West (North) thanks to tries from Sam Sargeant (three), James Bent, James Lohan, Rhys Morgan, Billy Parry, Mike Woodhouse and Phil Bradley.

Market Drayton conceded their match at Veseyans and Clee Hill lost 39-17 to leaders Burntwood, but Cleobury Mortimer won 63-7 at rock-bottom Aldridge and Oswestry overcame Handsworth 37-12.