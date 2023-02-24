Shropshire Stags are back and targeting a recruitment drive

Members of the Shropshire Stags after their last game at Worcester

Part of the Telford Hornets Rugby Club, the Shropshire Stags mixed ability team proved very popular before lockdown, where they lost some members.

The club still trains in the town but previously attracted players from all over Shropshire and took part in the 2017 Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup in Spain, finishing fifth.

Mixed ability rugby allows players, both disabled and able-bodied, of all skill levels, ages and fitness to play the game, with small adjustments made on a player by player basis to suit individual needs.

Players can either take part in a full contact game with very little adjustment to the usual laws or those who can’t can play without being tackled. Matt Powell, from Shropshire Stags, said: “We have a wide range of players. One for example is a player in his mid-30s from Shrewsbury who is able-bodied, he learned about us through a work colleague and has trained and played with us for the past four months.

“This player worked out he had not played for 18 years, he had stopped due to injury and thought he would likely never play again. The opportunity to join the Stags has reignited his passion for playing the sport and also provided wider benefits for him to work with and support team-mates to also play it.

“This is alongside a core group of players who would be classed as disabled, but are able to access a sport that they would otherwise not be able to, providing benefits around fitness and wellbeing, as well as opportunities to be part of a great social group.

“Before the pandemic we had around 25 players, but unfortunately the enforced break has meant we do now have quite low numbers when trying to restart, and as such we are looking for new members of all ages, abilities and fitness to come and try the sport and grow this great team.”

The team train once a week at Telford College, and then play games roughly once or twice a month with similar teams from around the country. They recently teamed up with Stafford Marvels to play a friendly in Worcester.