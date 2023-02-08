Oswestry fall just short on their travels

Oswestry

They were edged out 13-10 in a keenly-contested clash away to Cleobury Mortimer.

The sides cancelled each other out during the opening 15 minutes with most of the action taking place near the halfway line.

Cleobury had the first opportunity to break the deadlock, but missed a penalty attempt.

Oswestry responded and Rory Kershaw went on a run before slipping the ball to Sam Woolham, who was able to cross the line with two defenders hanging on to him.

But the referee did not award the try because he never saw the ball being grounded.

Oswestry continued to apply pressure and a forward effort in the corner saw Andrew Smith charge through from 10 yards for the opening try of the afternoon.

Tom Williams added the conversion to make it 7-0.

The home responded just before half-time with an unconverted try cutting the deficit to two points.

Oswestry started the second half on the front foot, but were kept at bay by some resolute Cleobury defending.

But the visitors were then punished for a mistake, with the hosts latching on to a misplaced kick that resulted in them scoring a try out wide to move into a 10-7 lead.

Oswestry fought back and Tom Williams was successful with a penalty to draw them level.

The game then became a scrappy affair with errors on both sides, but it was the hosts who grabbed the winning score when a penalty sailed between the posts to make it 13-10.