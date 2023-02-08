Ludlow’s home comforts boost promotion chances

Ludlow (Trevor Patchett)

A resounding 42-7 success against Worcester maintained The Linney men’s perfect start to 2023.

The result leaves Ludlow sitting third in the standings, 11 points adrift of second-placed Walsall but with two games in hand.

Joe Doyle led the way with two tries for the hosts, with Matt Davies, Rhys Perkins, Ben Black and Jim Alderson also touching down. Jack Lines enjoyed a good day with the boot as he landed all six conversions.

“It was a very good win, although we didn’t have it all our own way,” said head coach Mikey Jones. “Whitchurch have a big pack and it was a long day in the office for the lads in the scrum. But we were very clinical when we had the ball and ran in six tries. We were in control and our fitness really told in the last 10 to 15 minutes.”

And after reeling off four straight wins, Jones believes his side are getting back to the form that saw the start the season with seven successive victories.

“We are getting back to the form we showed early in the season when we won seven games on the bounce,” he said. “We are starting to play the style of rugby we did then.

“The pitches are nice and hard at the moment and that suits our running style of rugby.”

Ludlow are at home again on Saturday when they welcome six-placed Worcester, a side they beat 36-27 earlier in the season.

“We didn’t play very well in the first half at their place and then we blew them away in the second half,” added Jones.

“They have dropped off a bit since early season but they have one or two decent guys and on their day they are as good as anything in the league. But we are at home and we are quietly confident.

“We have lost a few games at home this season and we want to get our home form back on track between now and the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury produced one of their best performances of the season to sink fourth-placed Stafford in ruby’s Counties One Midlands West (North).

The Sundorne Castle men gave another indication of their impressive progress this season by bagging a 23-12 success on home soil.

“The top four are quite a way clear and we are in that middle block of teams,” said head coach Dale Smallman.

“Maybe our consistency has been a bit up and down this season but we set ourselves a target of beating one of the top four sides.

“It was a pleasing result and we were well worth the win.

“We had lots of possession early on but didn’t come away with as many points as we would have liked and it was 8-5 at half-time.

“But we took our chances in the second half. We played with a more ‘go forward’ attitude and we defended well.”

Simon Evitts got the ball rolling for Shrewsbury with a try on his 301st league appearance for the club.

Teenager Sam Preece and Gareth Anwyl also touched down with Dom Phillips adding a conversion and two penalties.

Shrewsbury are at home again on Saturday when they go looking to complete the league double over Longton.

“The challenge now is to win back-to-back games,” added Smallman.

Telford Hornets conceded their match at leaders Luctonians seconds, while Clee Hill’s Counties Two Midlands West (North) clash with Aldridge was postponed.

Newport seconds did get their game on, but went down 20-7 at Harborne.

In Counties Three Midlands West (North), Ludlow seconds were handed a home walkover against Whitchurch seconds.