Free-flowing Market Drayton Ravens rack up the points once again

Market Drayton

After clocking up 53 points at Aldridge the previous weekend, Ravens took their tally past the 100 mark in two games as they triumphed 58-26

But the day didn’t start as planned with Drayton’s warm-up hampered by their late arrival.

And they looked as if they were still getting acquainted with their surroundings as Bridgnorth dominated the early proceedings to score two converted tries.

Ravens eventually started to get into the game and were on the scoreboard after 25 minutes.

Dewi Griffiths fielded a clearance kick and attacked the line, he was tackled but support was there and the ball recycled and delivered along the line to Akuila Bulivono,who stepped around his opposite man to run in and score under the posts.

Alex Gammon added the conversion on what was to prove a good day for him as he clocked up 23 points and was successful with every kick at goal.

Ravens were soon back on the attack and more good work from Griffiths and Bulivono gave Dan Bolton the chance to run in close to the posts. The conversion tied the score at 14-14.

Bridgnorth raised their level once again and drove over for an unconverted try. A Gammon penalty reduced the deficit to two points before Dovi Soqosoqo smashed his way through for a converted try that put the visitors 24-19 up.

Another Gammon penalty saw Ravens lead 27-19 at the break.

Gammon added another three-pointer early in the second half and then a superb try from Ratubalvu Wame, who ran from his own 22, helped extend Ravens’ lead to 37-19.

Bridgnorth hit back with a converted try but it was the visitors who struck next when Bulivono ripped the ball from the full-back’s grasp and and carried three defenders over the line to score his second try.

The Ravens added another fine try through Luke Walters following some impressive work from Gammon, Bolton, Tom Minshall, Bulivono and George Minshall.

There was still time for Bulivono to put the seal on a fine display by running in his third try. Gammon’s conversion made it 58-26.

Ravens face a tough test on Saturday when they host league leaders Burntwood.

Ratu- Ratubalvu Wame, Dovi Soqosoqo,Bully-Akuila Bulivono, Biz,Valeiba Apisa. Bogi-Ulaisi Bogi. Dan-Taniela Tabaleka. Tex-Tevita Gadekiniusiladi

