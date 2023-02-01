Oswestry hit form at the right time

os rugby

The home team were gunning for revenge in the Counties Two Midlands West (North) clash after narrowly losing in Oswestry back in October. But they suffered a more comprehensive defeat as they went down 39-19.

From the kick-off, Oswestry were keen to keep the hosts in their own half.

All the early pressure was on Newport as Oswestry tore into their large pack of forwards to give the backs early ball.

Scott Smith was proving a nuisance and Newport could not stop him making good ground.

The pressure finally proved too much and Newport conceded the first of many penalties, which Tom Williams successfully slotted over to put Oswestry three points up.

From the restart, Oswestry were back in the Newport half with Joe Capener and Tommy Bromage gaining good ground following a forceful run by Max Rudd. Following a strong scrum from the visiting forwards, Scott Smith made further ground before the hosts conceded another penalty, which Williams duly knocked between the posts to make it 6-0.

Oswestry were soon back in the Newport half and Smith, Burbage and Rory Kershaw combined to send Sam Woolham over on the wing for a try.

The visitors increased their lead when front row Andrew Smith showed a neat turn of pace to run in his side’s second try. Williams added the conversion to make it 18-0.

From a rare Oswestry mistake, Newport showed they were not out of the game and bagged push over a try, which was converted.

With half-time approaching, Oswestry added to their tally when Rory Kershaw raced in for a try. Williams added the extras to make it 25-7.

That deficit was cut by five points thanks to a home try on the stroke of half-time.

Newport stared the second half on the front foot and dragged themselves back into the contest with a converted score that cut Oswestry’s lead to 25-19.

That was the wake-up call Oswestry needed and they responded in impressive fashion.

Burbage then charged down an attempted clearance from the home full-back, which provided the opportunity for Argentinian Francisco Argiroffo to claim a try on his debut.

Williams added the conversion to put his side 32-19 ahead.

Newport tried to get back at Oswestry but were struggling to get anywhere in the face of some strong tackling from Woolham and James Robert, who was making his first appearance of the season.

A move started by Francisco, who showed how quick he was breaking the line, before a one-handed pass to Kershaw, who then found Woolham. He in turn gave the ball to Smith and he charged over to score the fifth Oswestry try. The reliable Williams then added the fibal two points of the afternoon.

The victory left Oswestry still in fifth place in the league, just one point behind Newport.