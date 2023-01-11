Newport urged to build on best performance of season against Barnstaple

Newport 1st V Leicester Lions 1st at Old Showground, Newport, Shropshire, England on January 07 2023 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography

Adams believes they should make the long trip to Devon for what is a key match between two teams scrapping for survival in National Two West full of confidence after last weekend’s narrow 38-32 defeat to leaders Leicester Lions.

The two bonus points gained were enough to take Newport out of the bottom two and Adams admitted the only regret was they should have taken more.

“If we are being honest, we really should have won the game,” he said. “There were no points scored in the final 25 minutes of the match and at least 15 of those we must have spent camped inside their 22.

“Their defence was good but when you spend that long so deep in opponent territory you really should be coming away with points.

“We had spoken all week about how we needed to get our performance right. Leicester have only lost once all season but we were the better team for much of the game.

“I liked our intensity, our physicality. We are not getting bullied in the areas we were getting bullied earlier in the season.

“We’ve been looking for that performance which could spark us. As a coaching staff, we knew it was in there. Now we have to make sure we build on it. This needs to be our starting point, if you like, for the rest of the season.”

Forward Perez Raqio scored two tries, with Reece Beddows and Jacob Leonard also crossing as Newport went blow-for-blow with the Lions during a point-packed first half.

Barnstaple, meanwhile, are now below Newport in the table after suffering a heavy 38-5 defeat at Hinckley. Adams and his squad will travel down to Devon on Friday evening and stay overnight ahead of Saturday’s match.

“It is going to be a challenge, we know that,” he said. “Is it a big game? Yes. But is it likely to be defining in terms of the season? No. I don’t think it will be. There is still a lot of rugby to be played.