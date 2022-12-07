All Blacks triumph ahead of a crucial clash at the top

Action from Ludlow’s 19-3 defeat at home to Walsall in Regional Two West Midlands Picture: Trevor Patchett Telford Hornets surge forward during their dramatic win Pic: John Cutts Oswestry go on the attack Picture: Nick Evans Jones

The All Blacks, third in rugby union’s Regional One Midlands, toppled Broadstreet 26-19 on home soil.

That left them six points behind leaders Dudley Kingswinford and three behind second-placed Bromsgrove, who they travel to this weekend.

Bridgnorth welcomed Callum Bradbury back to the starting line-up against Broadstreet after his return to the club.

They started the game well and took the lead as right winger James Barham scored an outstanding try. He took a high pass on the wing and broke through four attempted tackles to cross the line. He had time to celebrate before running round towards the posts. Elliot Murphy kicked the conversion.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Broadstreet scored their own converted try, but Bridgnorth responded well and scored an excellent team try, Will Biddell touching down after a good inside pass from Jordan Burgess.

Bridgnorth started the second half attacking the majority of their support and increased their lead to 19-7. Barham made a great break and was able to pass the ball to George Newman, who crashed over by the posts after a strong run. Murphy kicked the conversion.

Broadstreet were not finished and scored twice more to level at 19-19, but the match was won when Dan Spencer-Tonks made an excellent run and offloaded to captain Jonah Boyce to score.

Murphy kicked the conversion and Bridgnorth held on despite three late clearances being charged down.

Meanwhile, Newport director of rugby Bob Adams feels his side need to turn possession into points if they are to make progress in National Two West.

His team went down 27-5 at Luctonians despite enjoying around 70 per cent possession of the ball and being successful in the scrums.

Adams, who is in charge of a side playing for the first time at national level, said it was a learning curve but it was one his players should now be getting used to as they approach the half way point of the league season.

Only Christopher Perry got on the scoresheet for Newport, who had players out through injury and a virus which swept through the camp.

Speaking from his sick bed after he too was affected by the sickness bug, Adams said nevertheless he was disappointed his side didn’t put more points on the board.

He said: “When you look at the amount of ball we had and our general play in areas like the scrum which was positive, it is a disappointing scoreline.

“Our physicality is there but it’s what we do with the ball when we have it, we need to be a bit cuter and probably move it quicker, maybe go for more kicks.

“It is a learning experience but you only learn by looking at games and putting things right in the next one. In some ways Christmas can’t come soon enough for us with injuries and illness and the games coming thick and fast but we have two important league games before then.”

Newport are at home to Dings Crusaders, who are fourth in the table, on Saturday (2.15pm).

A third defeat in a row further hampered Ludlow’s hopes of a promotion push in rugby union’s Regional Two West Midlands.

They went down 19-3 at home to third-placed Walsall – and, after starting the season with seven straight wins, have now suffered all four of their defeats in their last five matches to fall to fourth.

Whitchurch climbed to seventh with a 41-0 shutout of Hereford.

Telford Hornets climbed above Longton in Counties One Midlands West (North) thanks to a late penalty from Ben Lewis.

Nathan Decalmer, and Jack Howse scored their tries, but it was the boot of Lewis that made the most telling difference in a 19-18 triumph.

Shrewsbury have won as many matches as they have lost now. Fifth-placed Shrews were 38-17 winners at second-bottom Uttoxeter on Saturday to remain above county rivals Telford, who are seventh.

Clee Hill slipped below county rivals Oswestry in the Counties Two Midlands West (North), going down to a 15-0 defeat.

Tom Williams put Os in front with his boot before Tommy Bromage ran over to score a try.

Connor Crompton later added a second try, which was converted by Williams, to complete the scoring.

Bridgnorth II went down 26-0 at Veseyans, Market Drayton were edged out 33-26 by Harborne and Cleobury Mortimer lost 19-0 at Luctonians III.

But Newport II gained revenge for defeat earlier in the season to Handsworth by thrashing their opponents 74-0 on this occasion. Matt Hubbard, Josh Raqio (two), Fergus Lamb (three), Fin Barnes (two), Rhys Williams, Ben Turner, Charlie Gamble and Gabe O’Reilly scored Newport’s tries.

Ludlow II were beaten 38-12 by Cannock in Counties Three Midlands West (North), while Whitchurch II handed a walkover to hosts Willenhall.

And Bishop’s Castle & Onny Valley’s match against Trinity Guild in Counties Four Midlands West was postponed.

n Clee Hill Ladies were 22-5 victors at Stone, with tries from Millie Whitehouse (two) and Harriet Beaumont – the latter of which was converted by Sadie Hall – giving them a 17-0 lead at half-time.